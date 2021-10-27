You Get a Free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell, Thanks to Baseball

Yeah, a stolen base happening during the World Series is almost inevitable. Nonetheless, it has happened, and you're getting a taco because of it.

The inevitability of a stolen base is part of the point. That's why Taco Bell has tied its "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion to a stolen base in the World Series for 10 years. It's a pretty straightforward situation. A base was stolen in the World Series. Now, Taco Bell is going to sling free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos all over the US. No purchase is required. It's just taco time at your local shop.

The "Taco Hero" this year was Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies. Their efforts mean you can stop by your local Taco Bell on November 4 to get a free taco. There's nothing to it. It's absolutely easier than stealing a base in the World Series.