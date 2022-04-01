Krispy Kreme to Give Fans Freebies Based on National Basketball Championship Outcome

Krispy Kreme has been giving to fans this March Madness season. The donut shop celebrated the beginning of the tournament with four days of free Original Glazed Doughnuts. Now, to celebrate the National Championship, the brand will give fans a free Original Glazed dozen if either the women's or men's basketball championship is "decided by a dozen."

On April 5, 2022 fans can get a free dozen at participating locations if a dozen points decides either game. Each guest who visits a Krispy Kreme shop in the US may receive one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts while supplies last.

According to the brand, the last time a March Madness game was won by a dozen points was 20 years ago in 2002. Coincidentally, that year both the women's and men's games were won by the same 12-point margin, marking the only time in the tournaments' history.

The dozen free Original Glazed will be available for fans either in a shop or via a drive-thru and only on April 5. For fans looking to get some free donuts a little sooner, the brand is offering Krispy Kreme Rewards members a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen until April 4.