Here's How to Get a Free Trip to Dublin Worth $10,000

This St. Patrick's Day, you have a chance to take an all-expenses-paid trip to Dublin, Ireland just by entering a cocktail challenge. Roe & Co Irish Whiskey is hosting the "Dublin Up Cocktail Challenge" which will put at-home bartending teams to the test. The contest will ask competitors to re-invent the ultimate St. Patrick's Day cocktail.

The winning team of the contest will be awarded a $10,000 voucher to use towards a trip to Dublin and the Roe & Co distillery. The duo will also have their recipe featured as Roe & Co's signature cocktail for St. Patrick's Day in 2024.

To enter the contest, you must be at least 25 years old and be a legal resident in California, Connecticut, Washington DC, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, or Rhode Island. Your entry consists of a photo or video posted to Instagram that shares your cocktail creation and uses the hashtag #DublinUpCocktailContest and tagging @RoeAndCoWhiskey. Your post must be public, and you'll have until May 1, 2023 to submit your entry.

The winners of the contest will be announced on World Whisky Day, May 20, 2023. So, if you've been dreaming of getting over to Dublin, grab a friend or partner and start ruminating on the ultimate St. Patrick's Day cocktail. Good luck!