Here's How to Get a Free All-Expenses-Paid Trip to Finland
You have until April 2 to apply to take part in the nation's new Happiness Masterclass.
Calling all those on a quest to find the secret to happiness. Finland, which was named the world's happiest country for the fifth year in a row by the United Nations' World Happiness Report, has just launched a contest to help a few lucky winners discover the country's essence of happiness.
Dubbed the Masterclass of Happiness and launched by Finland's tourism office, the four-day retreat will bring the 10 lucky guests to the Lakeland region of Finland, where they will stay at the all-inclusive Kuru resort. All participants will have their private room, and the masterclass will cover expenses for travel and accommodation.
During the stay, guests will take a dive into Finland and its lands, and they will fully immerse in nature by exercising in forests and lakes, learning about nature crafts, and discovering the essence of authentic Finnish culture and way of life. Ya know, a taste of all that happiness secret sauce.
If this sounds appealing to you and you want to be considered to become a participant, applying is very simple. All you have to do is fill out an application (which you can find right here) and post on social media to participate to the challenge. According to the rules, interested applicants must share a post "showing us what things make you believe you may secretly be a Finn and tell us why you want to join the Masterclass of Happiness." To be found, make sure to include the hashtags #FindYourInnerFinn and #VisitFinland, and don't forget to tag @ourfinland.
You have until April 2, 2023 to apply. For more information and to submit your application, you can visit this website.
