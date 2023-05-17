Americans Can Now Request Free Flights to Hong Kong, Here's How

Remember when we told you Hong Kong was planning to give away 500,000 free flights, but details were still kind of vague? Well, we have good news now—we finally have all the info you need to try and snag them, and Americans can apply, too.

It's all happening through one major airline—Cathay Pacific. Starting at 8 pm ET on May 17, travelers who want to try and get free roundtrip flights (taxes, fees, and surcharges excluded) to Hong Kong can try and book via the airline's website, and if you're lucky enough, you'll be flying for free.

But hold your horses. There are a few simple steps you can take to help improve your chances of landing one of the reportedly "limited" supply of free flights. First, you have to become a Cathay member, which, lucky for you, doesn't cost a thing. Next, you have to visit the initiative's promo page, on which you can unlock a promo code to use when booking. And finally, you can try and be quick to use the promo code when grabbing your flights.

Now, onto the specifics. Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and you can only "purchase" one ticket at a time. Additionally, they are non-exchangeable. If you end up being one of the lucky travelers, you have to plan your trip within the next nine months from the purchase date, and you must stay for a minimum of two days and a maximum of one month.

In terms of who is eligible, anyone is welcome to participate. There is no restriction on your passport's origin, but participating airports are limited, and selected travelers will be able to choose between Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, and New York when picking their departing airport.

The free tickets are part of Hong Kong's push to revive its international tourism following the pandemic. If you want to try your luck, simply log onto the portal at 8 pm tonight—and happy traveling!