Teachers Can Get Free Flights to Mexico for Teacher Appreciation Week

Teachers work hard and are, generally speaking, getting a raw deal. In many situations, they deserve more compensation and respect for the services they provide. That has been highlighted over the last year by walkouts and strikes across the country.
CheapCaribbean.com is serving up a nice bonus for teachers. For Teacher Appreciation Week, running May 6-10, it is giving away 50 free round-trip flights to Mexico. Those trips are exclusively available to educators.
Here's how you get a free flight: Sign up to become a member of CheapCaribbean's Beach4Teach Club by May 9. The club is free to join but does require members to provide proof of their status as a teacher. On the final day of Teacher Appreciation Week, members of Beach4Teach will get an email prompting them to register for a free flight. The first 50 to get in are going to Mexico for on the house.
Of course, there's a catch. It's a free flight, but you will have to cover the rest of your expenses. Additionally, you'll have to book your travel for sometime between July 10 and December 10, and the company has a handful of places where you have to book lodging if you're going to Mexico on a comped flight. Nonetheless, if you're looking for a resort vacation, having the flight covered is an appealing offer. Whether it's more appealing than a free cruise for teachers is up to you.
