Chick-fil-A Is Giving Away Free Food on July 11

Chick-fil-A is handing out tons of free food on Tuesday to celebrate its annual Cow Appreciation Day, and it turns out you don't need to stuff yourself head-to-hoof into a full-body cow costume to get some. Unless you're really into that sort of thing.
Here's the deal:
On Tuesday, July 11, the southern fried chicken sandwich chain is handing out free meals at its more than 2,100 restaurants across the country, and just like last year, all you have to do is wear some kind of "cow attire" to qualify, according to a press release. Specifically, if you show up to your local Chick-fil-A sporting some spots -- anything from a cow accessory to an elaborate cow costume -- you'll get a free entree of your choice, such as a regular chicken sandwich, the new Smokehouse BBQ Bacon sandwich, or even a breakfast sandwich. The promotion is good from open until 7pm local time.
If, for some reason, you're hard-pressed to find proper cow attire, Chick-fil-A has some pointers on its website to make it easier for you to score the free food. We recommend a nice cowbell or maybe a simple cow-print bandana that can double as a bib for when you start grazing on fried chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. The latter is probably best.
