Everywhere First Responders Can Get Free & Cheap Food

Right now, in the midst of a pandemic, there are already plenty of reasons to thank first responders for the work they do. That's driven home even more on September 11. Every year restaurants around the country take the day as an opportunity to offer something extra to first responders as a way of saying thanks, having been reminded of the important, life-saving work they do every day. As with all things, this year is looking a little different. Many restaurants are closed or offering limited dining service. Still, first responders will find free and discounted meals at chains like Panda Express, Bonefish Grill, and convenience stores like Cumberland Farms. Here are all the places first responders can get free and low-cost food right now.

Free Food for First Responders Beef 'O' Brady's

The deal: First responders can get a free Build Your Own Burger and Fries today. You'll need some form of proof "of eligibility," though.

When: September 11 Cumberland Farms

The deal: The convenience chain is offering free coffee to people helping battle the COVID-19 outbreak. People who can grab a free coffee any day of the week include "healthcare workers, first responders, and military personnel including police officers, firefighters, active military, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, and medical researchers."

When: Ongoing Bonefish Grill

The deal: Starting September 11, Bonefish Grill will rename its Military Discount to the "Heroes" Discount. Members of the military can still get it, but it's also an ongoing offer for first responders now as well.

When: Starting September 11 Delta Sonic

The deal: Each Delta Sonic location with a brick oven will offer a free meal to "all doctors, nurses, EMTs, firefighters, and police officers with a valid ID."

When: Ongoing Dunkin'

The deal: For National Coffee Day, you can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

When: September 29

Food Deals for First Responders Panda Express

The deal: Hospital staff members and first responders will get 10% off any order made in-store at participating locations. (That order can be to-go.)

When: Through December 31 Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill

The deal: Naf Naf is offering first responders and active or retired military personnel a 15% discount on their order. You have to flash a valid ID and order in-store. (The deal isn't good on catering orders.)

When: Ongoing Meso Maya

The deal: The small Texas-based chain is offering healthcare workers and first responders 20% off their order.

When: Ongoing Snuffer's Restaurant & Bar

The deal: Trim 20% off your meal if you're a healthcare worker or first responder.

When: Ongoing Taqueria La Ventana

The deal: Though it only has a few locations, it's still slinging a deal for healthcare workers and first responders. You'll get 20% off your order.

When: Ongoing Village Burger Bar

The deal: Healthcare workers and first responders can stop by to get 20% off any order.

When: Ongoing