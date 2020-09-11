Everywhere First Responders Can Get Free & Cheap Food
Right now, in the midst of a pandemic, there are already plenty of reasons to thank first responders for the work they do. That's driven home even more on September 11.
Every year restaurants around the country take the day as an opportunity to offer something extra to first responders as a way of saying thanks, having been reminded of the important, life-saving work they do every day. As with all things, this year is looking a little different. Many restaurants are closed or offering limited dining service. Still, first responders will find free and discounted meals at chains like Panda Express, Bonefish Grill, and convenience stores like Cumberland Farms.
Here are all the places first responders can get free and low-cost food right now.
Free Food for First Responders
Beef 'O' Brady's
The deal: First responders can get a free Build Your Own Burger and Fries today. You'll need some form of proof "of eligibility," though.
When: September 11
Cumberland Farms
The deal: The convenience chain is offering free coffee to people helping battle the COVID-19 outbreak. People who can grab a free coffee any day of the week include "healthcare workers, first responders, and military personnel including police officers, firefighters, active military, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, and medical researchers."
When: Ongoing
Bonefish Grill
The deal: Starting September 11, Bonefish Grill will rename its Military Discount to the "Heroes" Discount. Members of the military can still get it, but it's also an ongoing offer for first responders now as well.
When: Starting September 11
Delta Sonic
The deal: Each Delta Sonic location with a brick oven will offer a free meal to "all doctors, nurses, EMTs, firefighters, and police officers with a valid ID."
When: Ongoing
Dunkin'
The deal: For National Coffee Day, you can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.
When: September 29
Food Deals for First Responders
Panda Express
The deal: Hospital staff members and first responders will get 10% off any order made in-store at participating locations. (That order can be to-go.)
When: Through December 31
Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill
The deal: Naf Naf is offering first responders and active or retired military personnel a 15% discount on their order. You have to flash a valid ID and order in-store. (The deal isn't good on catering orders.)
When: Ongoing
Meso Maya
The deal: The small Texas-based chain is offering healthcare workers and first responders 20% off their order.
When: Ongoing
Snuffer's Restaurant & Bar
The deal: Trim 20% off your meal if you're a healthcare worker or first responder.
When: Ongoing
Taqueria La Ventana
The deal: Though it only has a few locations, it's still slinging a deal for healthcare workers and first responders. You'll get 20% off your order.
When: Ongoing
Village Burger Bar
The deal: Healthcare workers and first responders can stop by to get 20% off any order.
When: Ongoing
Other Deals Available Right Now
Wendy's
The deal: Hop into the Wendy's app to get a free 10-piece order of chicken nuggets with any purchase.
When: Through September 27
Panera
The deal: Sign up for the MyPanera Coffee Subscription (usually $8.99 a month) and you'll get a full month for free. That's one month of unlimited coffee.
When: Through September 30
Noodles & Company
The deal: Kids will eat for free every Tuesday this month with the purchase of an adult entrée.
When: September 15, 22, and 29
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Get free delivery through its site or mobile app. It may be all the enticement you need to try out its four new wing sauces.
When: Through September 30
Jack in the Box
The deal: Grab a $1 Chicken Sandwich through the Jack mobile app.
When: Through September 30
Steak 'N Shake
The deal: Everyone can get a free order of fries. There's no purchase necessary at all.
When: Ongoing
Chili's
The deal: This month's Margarita of the Month is the Jack to School 'Rita, borne under the assumption that all parents could use a drink right now.
When: Through September 30
The Halal Guys
The deal: Order through Grubhub to get a free side of fries with any order of at least $15.
When: "A limited time"
Red Lobster
The deal: Get 10% off your to-go order with the code "LOBSTER48." The offer is only available for pickup, though.
When: Through September 13
