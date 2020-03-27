Everywhere Healthcare Workers Can Get Free Food Right Now

There are few people doing more to protect us than healthcare workers on the frontline of the COVID-19, or new coronavirus, pandemic. They deserve our thanks and admiration in the best of times, and a whole lot more than that right now.
Hopefully, the healthcare workers and first responders in your life have been getting many thanks for their sacrifices and help during the outbreak. In addition to that, restaurants and companies around the country are showing their appreciation with a little food (and coffee!) to help them power through long, exhausting days. To help them know where they can grab a free bite to eat, we've pulled together some of the best and most readily available deals for both healthcare workers and first responders, including some offers from Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, and even Crocs.
Check back often. We'll keep updating the list as more deals surface.
Free Food for Healthcare Workers and First Responders
Starbucks
The deal: Starbucks has announced that "any customer who identifies as a first responder or frontline worker supporting our healthcare system" can get a free hot or cold tall brewed coffee on each visit.
When: Through May 3
Krispy Kreme
The deal: Every Monday, Krispy Kreme will give free donuts to healthcare workers. There doesn't appear to be a limit on what can be donated to healthcare workers (within reason, probably). "Just go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, tell us what you need, and show us your employer badge," the site says. "Pick up some free dozens on the way to work for you and your colleagues, or maybe a free dozen on your way home to family after a long shift."
When: Through May 12
Delta Sonic
The deal: Each Delta Sonic location with a brick oven will offer a free meal to "all doctors, nurses, EMTs, firefighters, and police officers with a valid ID."
When: Ongoing
Circle K
The deal: First responders and health care workers can get a free coffee, tea, or Polar Pop Fountain Drink when they show an ID.
When: Through March 31
Steak 'N Shake
The deal: The chain's new "We're All Essential" program is offering people in a ton of industries 20% off any Steakburger and/or order of Fries. That includes doctors, nurses, first responders, cashiers, flight attendants, grocery store employees, pharmacists, and others.
When: Through April 7
Local Offers for Healthcare Workers
Karina's Mexican Seafood - San Diego, California
The deal: "Firemen, policemen, hospital medical staff, EMTs," and paramedics can stop into Karina's for a free burrito.
When: Through March 31, noon-6pm
The Melt - Los Angeles, San Francisco, Irvine, & La Jolla, California
The deal: The restaurant is offering a free meal for medical staff that can get to locations in any of these four cities.
When: A limited time
Melt Shop - New York City, New York
The deal: In addition to just delivering food donations to hospital workers and members of the national guard, Melt Shop is offering a free sandwich for takeout to any hospital worker.
When: Ongoing
McDonald's - Southwest Louisiana
The deal: KPLC TV reports that select McDonald's locations in southwest Louisiana are offering free meals for first responders and healthcare workers in uniform, with an ID. There's a limit of one meal per person, per day.
When: Through April 13
Paris Baguette - Manhattan, New York
The deal: All Manhattan locations will give free coffee to all hospital workers, first responders, the NYPD, and FDNY.
When: "Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic"
Other Offers for Healthcare Workers
Crocs
The deal: Every day at 12pm ET, Crocs is giving away free pairs of Crocs. However, there's a limit on how many are given out daily.
When: Ongoing
Other Local Offers for Healthcare Workers
Bee Clean Car Washes - San Antonio, Texas
The deal: They're offering free car washes for nurses and health care providers.
When: Through March 30
