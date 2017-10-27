Everywhere You Can Get Free Food on Halloween

Halloween can be about dressing up or spending time with friends, but at its heart, it's kind of just about getting free food. The main event is walking door to door in your neighborhood collecting candy like you're the taxman and the world's currency is tiny chocolate bars.
Well, it's not just your neighbors that have free food for you on Halloween. Many restaurants are dishing out comida gratis and impressive deals so you can spend the whole day so full, you'll feel dazed.
Here's our running list of where you'll find these deals at chains across the country on October 31.
Free Food Deals
IHOP
The deal: Kids get a free "Scary Face Pancake" on Halloween. No strings, no need to dress up, just an easy way to get more sugar on the sugariest day of the year.
When: Halloween, 7am to 10pm
Chuck E. Cheese
The deal: The former home of a mouse-fronted animatronic band is handing out free slices of its Candy Corn Pizza on the hour, every hour from 4pm to 8pm on Halloween. Fortunately, the National Pizza Month promo doesn't actually contain candy corn. Instead, each slice looks like a piece of candy corn, going from crust to garlic mozzarella to cheddar cheese to get the look right.
When: Halloween, 4am to 8pm
Houses all over your neighborhood
The deal: You dress up like a ghoul, and your neighbors pretend you aren't the ghoul you usually are. Then they give you candy because you said trick-or-treat. It probably won't be filled with poison and razor blades.
When: Halloween night
Other Food Deals
Chipotle
The deal: Drop into any Chipotle from 3pm to close while wearing a costume and you'll get a $3 BOOrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos.
When: Halloween, 3pm to close
Sonic
The deal: There is no costume required for you to get 50-cent corn dogs at Sonic on Halloween.
When: Halloween
Applebee's
The deal: You can find some Halloween-themed cocktails here, but the best deal is one that's running all month. Applebee's has $1 margaritas every day of October.
When: All of October
Baskin Robbins
The deal: The company's "Celebrate 31" promo offers $1.50 regular and kid-sized scoops of ice cream to celebrate its 31 flavors.
When: The 31st of any month with 31 days
Dunkin Donuts
The deal: Buy any 10 Munchkins donuts for just $1.99.
When: Halloween
Tijuana Flats
The deal: On Halloween, you can grab Dos Tacos, chips, and a drink for $5.99. Additionally, from now through Halloween, kids get a free Halloween bag.
When: Halloween
Pizza Hut
The deal: Get 25% off "menu-priced pizzas" with the code SCARYGOOD25.
When: Now through Halloween
Cici's Pizza
The deal: Kids in costumes get a free buffet with the purchase of an adult buffet.
When: Halloween
More Deals?
If you know of any Halloween freebies or deals we missed, email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
