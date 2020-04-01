Everywhere You Can Get Free Food for Kids Right Now

Most schools are out for the foreseeable future. That presents a whole host of challenges for parents and caretakers. Not dire, but nonetheless real is the need to get something in their mouths so they stop talking for a second. Also, sustenance, but the other thing too.
When you get tired of cooking or making meals they complain about, restaurants around the country are offering a load of free and cheap meals for kids that you can get for contactless delivery or pickup. That includes big chains like Burger King, Subway, Red Robin, and many other spots.
We'll be updating the below list that features the best deals on food for kids almost daily, so bookmark this page and check back often.
Free Food for Kids
Burger King
The deal: Place an order through the BK mobile app and you'll get two free kid meals. Plus, any order over $10 will get you free delivery.
When: Through April 6
Subway
The deal: Take advantage of the Family Takeout Special, and get a free footlong when you buy two footlongs for takeout on the Subway website or through its mobile app.
When: Ongoing
B.GOOD
The deal: Kids eat free on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
When: Ongoing
PizzaRev
The deal: Kids get a free personal cheese or pepperoni pizza, "healthy drink," and a dessert with the purchase of an adult entrée.
When: Ongoing
Firehouse Subs
The deal: All Firehouse Rewards members are getting double points on carryout orders placed through the app. Additionally, through the end of April, you can get a free kids combo with the purchase of a medium or large sub with this coupon at participating locations.
When: Through April 30
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
The deal: Kids can get free Texas-style barbecue on Sundays with all delivery and carryout orders when you use the code "KEFOLO" and order at least one entrée.
When: Every Sunday
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
The deal: Nab a free grilled cheese sandwich for kids when you buy an entrée and get it delivered.
When: Ongoing
El Fenix and Snuffer's
The deal: Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée and a coupon. (The coupon for Snuffer's is here. The coupon for El Fenix is here.)
When: Through March 31
Melt Shop
The deal: Kids can get a free melted sandwich when they stop by for takeout. It's limited to one sandwich per child, per visit.
When: Through April 20
Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern
The deal: Kids can grab a book tracker to participate in the restaurant's Bucketeer Bookworms program. After every five books they read, they'll get a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.
When: Ongoing
Smokey Bones
The deal: Get a free kids meal with the purchase of any entrée.
When: A limited time
Joella's Hot Chicken
The deal: The chain is providing free meals to kids 10 and under on weekdays.
When: Weekday, 11am-5pm
Tijuana Flats
The deal: Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée. There's a limit of two free kid meals per order.
When: Ongoing
Smoothie King
The deal: Kids 12 and under get a free 12-ounce smoothie with the purchase of any 20-ounce smoothie in the Smoothie King Healthy Rewards App. It's also giving out a free Immune Support Enhancer in smoothies when you ask for it.
When: Ongoing
Food Deals for Kids
Red Robin
The deal: Buy an entrée at certain locations and you can get a kids meal for $1.99.
When: Through April 12
Uberrito
The deal: The chain is running a "$5 chicken for pick-up" deal as well as offering a $0.99 kid meal with the purchase of an entrée.
When: Ongoing
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: With the purchase of a regular Ike's sandwich, a kid meal will cost just $5.
When: Through April 15
Casa Olé
The deal: Grab an entrée and it'll cost you just $0.99 to add on a kid meal. Also, the restaurants are offering double points every day on all pick-up orders.
When: Ongoing
Please note: This list does not include local resources, which are available through many cities and school districts.
