Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Veterans Day

Veterans Day has arrived. It is a day when Americans show gratitude to service members who are far too often forgotten by their country. The service of those individuals is worth appreciating because, too often, they aren't getting their due and are used as props by politicians. Service members are an at-risk group because of their service. That can get lost in the posturing of politicians. One small way appreciation will be shown on November 11 is that restaurants around the United States will offer free or discounted meals to veterans, active service members, and, occasionally, their families. (Some of those spots offer discounts year-round, and we try to highlight those below.) It's a small way to meaningfully show some gratitude. You'll find those offers at local restaurants and big chains across the country like Starbucks, Hooters, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, and more. Below you'll find a regularly updated list of the restaurant that are offering free or low-cost food to veterans on Veterans Day this year.

Free Food for Veterans on Veterans Day Hooters

The deal: Veterans who show proof of service and buy a beverage get a free entrée from a special Veterans Day Menu.

When: November 11 Wendy's

The deal: The fast food chain is offering veterans a free breakfast combo.

When: November 11, 6:30-10:30 am Starbucks

The deal: Veterans, active service members, and military spouses get a free 12-ounce hot brewed or iced coffee.

When: November 11 Dunkin'

The deal: Veterans can grab a free donut. No purchase is required, but you do have to order in-store.

When: November 11 Buffalo Wild Wings

The deal: Veterans and active-duty service members get ten free Boneless Wings. You have to dine in at Buffalo Wild Wings locations or order at the counter from a BWW Go.

When: November 11 IHOP

The deal: The chain offers a free Red, White, & Blue Pancake order at participating locations when veterans flash proof of service.

When: November 11, 7 am to 7 pm White Castle

The deal: Veterans and active service members get a free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal.

When: November 11 Cracker Barrel

The deal: Veterans or current service members can get a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with any purchase. If you're ordering online, use the code "VETSDAY22."

When: November 11 Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

The deal: Veterans get a free Magnificent Seven Meal when they show an ID. No purchase is required.

When: November 11 Smokey Bones

The deal: Veterans and active-duty personnel get a free entrée when they show an ID. No purchase is required.

When: November 11 Chicken Salad Chick

The deal: Veterans and active-duty personnel can get a free meal on Veterans Day. Either come in uniform or bring an ID. This is a deal it does annually and, to date, has given out more than 50,000 free meals to veterans.

When: November 11

Red Lobster

The deal: Veterans, reservists, and active-duty personnel get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp meal. That's available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in the restaurant.

When: November 11, 11 am to 4 pm 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes

The deal: Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite hot dog. You can get that in-store or for delivery through the 7NOW app.

When: November 11 Smoothie King

The deal: Active-duty personnel and veterans get a free 20-ounce smoothie in-store when they show an ID on Veterans Day.

When: November 11 Huddle House

The deal: Anyone who has served gets a free MVP Breakfast Platter on Veterans Day. You just have to show a valid ID.

When: November 11 Rock & Brews

The deal: Veterans can grab a free Pulled Pork Sandwich or Strawberry Fields Salad. First responders and active service members can also get the deal.

When: November 11 Norms Restaurants

The deal: Veterans can take 50% off any entrée for themselves and a guest.

When: November 11

Food Deals for Veterans on Veterans Day Qdoba

The deal: Take 50% off a purchase if you're a veteran or active-duty personnel. The deal is only valid in-store, though, and you need to present a valid ID.

When: November 11 Metro Diner

The deal: Active and retired military members with a valid ID get 50% off their meal. (They also get 10% off meals year-round.)

When: November 11 Miller's Ale House

The deal: Veterans get 50% off an entrée when they show proof of service.

When: November 11 Peter Piper Pizza

The deal: Veterans--as well as firemen and first responders--get 10% off orders every day of the year at Peter Piper Pizza.

When: Ongoing

Free Services and Experiences for Veterans on Veterans Day Sport Clips Haircuts

The deal: The Help A Hero campaign is back. Participating locations are offering discounted or free haircuts to veterans.

When: October 9 - November 12 True Rest Float Spa

The deal: All locations are going to be closed to the public to give veterans an opportunity "to experience the benefits of a sensory-fre and zero-gravity environment" for free.

When: November 11

Sales for Veterans on Veterans Day Academy Sports + Outdoors

The deal: Veterans, active service members, and first responders get a 10% discount on purchases online and in-store.

When: Through November 11 Authenticity50

The deal: Teachers, military members, and first responders can take 20% off orders from the bedding company all year long.

When: Ongoing

Food Deals for Everyone on Veterans Day Taco Bell

The deal: Spend $15 in the Taco Bell mobile app to get a free Cheesy Gordita Crunch thrown in with the meal. Not bad.

When: November 1-12 McAlister's Deli

The deal: Rewards members get a buy-one-get-one-free deal in their account on the mobile app. Use the code "SANDWICH22."

When: November 3-17 Zaxby's

The deal: Grab a free Big Zax Snak Meal for updating or downloading the new Zax Rewardz app.

When: Ongoing Peet's

The deal: Buy a one-pound bag of coffee beans and you'll get a free small drip coffee.

When: Ongoing Qdoba

The deal: Guac and queso are free with the purchase of any entrée.

When: Ongoing Wendy's

The deal: It is running a $3 breakfast deal that gets you a Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant, and a small order of Seasoned Potatoes.

When: Through November 20 Jollibee

The deal: Stores in the US and Canada are offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the Original Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

When: November 7-11

Gift Card Deals Available on Veterans Day California Pizza Kitchen

The deal: Purchase $100 in gift cards and get a bonus card worth $20.

When: Through December 31 Grimaldi's

The deal: Get a free $10 bonus gift card when you buy a $50 gift card. You can also get a bonus $20 card when you buy a $100 gift card. The bonus cards will expire on January 31, 2023.

When: Through December 31