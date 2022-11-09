Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Veterans Day
Restaurants across the county are serving veterans on Veterans Day.
Veterans Day has arrived. It is a day when Americans show gratitude to service members who are far too often forgotten by their country. The service of those individuals is worth appreciating because, too often, they aren't getting their due and are used as props by politicians. Service members are an at-risk group because of their service. That can get lost in the posturing of politicians.
One small way appreciation will be shown on November 11 is that restaurants around the United States will offer free or discounted meals to veterans, active service members, and, occasionally, their families. (Some of those spots offer discounts year-round, and we try to highlight those below.) It's a small way to meaningfully show some gratitude. You'll find those offers at local restaurants and big chains across the country like Starbucks, Hooters, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’, and more.
Below you'll find a regularly updated list of the restaurant that are offering free or low-cost food to veterans on Veterans Day this year.
Free Food for Veterans on Veterans Day
Hooters
The deal: Veterans who show proof of service and buy a beverage get a free entrée from a special Veterans Day Menu.
When: November 11
Wendy's
The deal: The fast food chain is offering veterans a free breakfast combo.
When: November 11, 6:30-10:30 am
Starbucks
The deal: Veterans, active service members, and military spouses get a free 12-ounce hot brewed or iced coffee.
When: November 11
Dunkin'
The deal: Veterans can grab a free donut. No purchase is required, but you do have to order in-store.
When: November 11
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Veterans and active-duty service members get ten free Boneless Wings. You have to dine in at Buffalo Wild Wings locations or order at the counter from a BWW Go.
When: November 11
IHOP
The deal: The chain offers a free Red, White, & Blue Pancake order at participating locations when veterans flash proof of service.
When: November 11, 7 am to 7 pm
White Castle
The deal: Veterans and active service members get a free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal.
When: November 11
Cracker Barrel
The deal: Veterans or current service members can get a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with any purchase. If you're ordering online, use the code "VETSDAY22."
When: November 11
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
The deal: Veterans get a free Magnificent Seven Meal when they show an ID. No purchase is required.
When: November 11
Smokey Bones
The deal: Veterans and active-duty personnel get a free entrée when they show an ID. No purchase is required.
When: November 11
Chicken Salad Chick
The deal: Veterans and active-duty personnel can get a free meal on Veterans Day. Either come in uniform or bring an ID. This is a deal it does annually and, to date, has given out more than 50,000 free meals to veterans.
When: November 11
Red Lobster
The deal: Veterans, reservists, and active-duty personnel get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp meal. That's available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in the restaurant.
When: November 11, 11 am to 4 pm
7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes
The deal: Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite hot dog. You can get that in-store or for delivery through the 7NOW app.
When: November 11
Smoothie King
The deal: Active-duty personnel and veterans get a free 20-ounce smoothie in-store when they show an ID on Veterans Day.
When: November 11
Huddle House
The deal: Anyone who has served gets a free MVP Breakfast Platter on Veterans Day. You just have to show a valid ID.
When: November 11
Rock & Brews
The deal: Veterans can grab a free Pulled Pork Sandwich or Strawberry Fields Salad. First responders and active service members can also get the deal.
When: November 11
Norms Restaurants
The deal: Veterans can take 50% off any entrée for themselves and a guest.
When: November 11
Food Deals for Veterans on Veterans Day
Qdoba
The deal: Take 50% off a purchase if you're a veteran or active-duty personnel. The deal is only valid in-store, though, and you need to present a valid ID.
When: November 11
Metro Diner
The deal: Active and retired military members with a valid ID get 50% off their meal. (They also get 10% off meals year-round.)
When: November 11
Miller's Ale House
The deal: Veterans get 50% off an entrée when they show proof of service.
When: November 11
Peter Piper Pizza
The deal: Veterans--as well as firemen and first responders--get 10% off orders every day of the year at Peter Piper Pizza.
When: Ongoing
Outback Steakhouse
The deal: Military service members, firefighters, and first responders get 10% off their entire check every day of the year. That's no different on Veterans Day.
When: Ongoing
Old Country Buffet
The deal: Take 15% off if you're active-duty personnel, reserve, or retired and wearing a uniform or carrying a valid ID.
When: Ongoing
Panda Express
The deal: Military veterans can take 10% off their tab every day of the year. For the remainder of 2020, that discount has been extended to first responders as well.
When: Ongoing
Grimaldi's
The deal: The pizza shop offers active-duty personnel and veterans 15% off their meals year-round.
When: Ongoing
Carrabba's Italian Grill
The deal: All service members and first responders get 10% off their visit every day of the year.
When: Ongoing
Joella's Hot Chicken
The deal: Military personnel and veterans can get 10% off their meals year-round at Joella's.
When: Ongoing
Fire Dept. Coffee
The deal: There's a 15% discount for life for active military, veterans, first responders, and emergency dispatchers.
When: Ongoing
BJ's Wholesale
The deal: Veterans who join BJ's get 25% off standard membership fees. There are also other discounts specifically for veterans and active-duty personnel, like a coupon for $10 off your first trip after becoming a member.
When: Ongoing
Costco
The deal: Members of the Armed Forces, veterans, and their families get a $30 Costco Shop Card when they join Costco as a new member.
When: Ongoing
Fred Meyer
The deal: Current members of the military, veterans, and military families get an extra 10% off your purchase on advertised days.
When: Ongoing
Bob Evans
The deal: With your military ID, you can get a 10% discount on your check year-round.
When: Ongoing
Kind
The deal: Order Kind bars through the company's site to get 15% off everything on the site. That offer is available to military veterans, active-duty personnel, first responders, nurses, and doctors.
When: Ongoing
Omaha Steaks
The deal: Take 10% off your order if you're an active-duty member, retirees, veteran, military spouse, or a dependent.
When: Ongoing
Dutch Bros. Coffee
The deal: The discount is up to each location, but there are discounts to be had.
When: Ongoing
Smokey Bones
The deal: Take advantage of a 10% discount every day of the year when you show your valid military ID.
When: Ongoing
Bonefish Grill
The deal: The Heroes Discount gets service members, veterans, and first responders 10% off their check every day of the year.
When: Ongoing
Free Services and Experiences for Veterans on Veterans Day
Sport Clips Haircuts
The deal: The Help A Hero campaign is back. Participating locations are offering discounted or free haircuts to veterans.
When: October 9 - November 12
True Rest Float Spa
The deal: All locations are going to be closed to the public to give veterans an opportunity "to experience the benefits of a sensory-fre and zero-gravity environment" for free.
When: November 11
Sales for Veterans on Veterans Day
Academy Sports + Outdoors
The deal: Veterans, active service members, and first responders get a 10% discount on purchases online and in-store.
When: Through November 11
Authenticity50
The deal: Teachers, military members, and first responders can take 20% off orders from the bedding company all year long.
When: Ongoing
Food Deals for Everyone on Veterans Day
Taco Bell
The deal: Spend $15 in the Taco Bell mobile app to get a free Cheesy Gordita Crunch thrown in with the meal. Not bad.
When: November 1-12
McAlister's Deli
The deal: Rewards members get a buy-one-get-one-free deal in their account on the mobile app. Use the code "SANDWICH22."
When: November 3-17
Zaxby's
The deal: Grab a free Big Zax Snak Meal for updating or downloading the new Zax Rewardz app.
When: Ongoing
Peet's
The deal: Buy a one-pound bag of coffee beans and you'll get a free small drip coffee.
When: Ongoing
Qdoba
The deal: Guac and queso are free with the purchase of any entrée.
When: Ongoing
Wendy's
The deal: It is running a $3 breakfast deal that gets you a Bacon or Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant, and a small order of Seasoned Potatoes.
When: Through November 20
Jollibee
The deal: Stores in the US and Canada are offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the Original Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Chicken Sandwich.
When: November 7-11
Gift Card Deals Available on Veterans Day
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: Purchase $100 in gift cards and get a bonus card worth $20.
When: Through December 31
Grimaldi's
The deal: Get a free $10 bonus gift card when you buy a $50 gift card. You can also get a bonus $20 card when you buy a $100 gift card. The bonus cards will expire on January 31, 2023.
When: Through December 31
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.