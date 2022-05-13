Get a Free Glazed Donut from Krispy Kreme Today

For the first time, astronomists shared photographs of a supermassive black hole swirling in the center of the Milky Way. While that may fill some of us (me) with existential dread, Krispy Kreme decided to mark this momentous and historic occasion with some free food. Today, May 13, the donut chain is offering one free Original Glazed Donut.

According to Krispy Kreme, the supermassive black hole “looks cosmically and deliciously like an Original Donut.”

"What discovery?! We've always known there was an Original Glazed doughnut at the center of the galaxy," the company wrote on Twitter. "No seriously, let's celebrate the brilliant astronomers! Everyone gets an Original Glazed doughnut FREE."