Get a Free Glazed Donut from Krispy Kreme Today
The original glazed donut is up for grabs in celebration of the discovery of a supermassive black hole.
For the first time, astronomists shared photographs of a supermassive black hole swirling in the center of the Milky Way. While that may fill some of us (me) with existential dread, Krispy Kreme decided to mark this momentous and historic occasion with some free food. Today, May 13, the donut chain is offering one free Original Glazed Donut.
According to Krispy Kreme, the supermassive black hole “looks cosmically and deliciously like an Original Donut.”
"What discovery?! We've always known there was an Original Glazed doughnut at the center of the galaxy," the company wrote on Twitter. "No seriously, let's celebrate the brilliant astronomers! Everyone gets an Original Glazed doughnut FREE."
I appreciate the company's ability to connect their product to the zeitgeist, though I'll admit that's not the first thing I thought about when I heard a black hole was discovered. My first thought was, “How long do we have before we get sucked into the black hole?”
Whatever the answer to that question, you can get a free Original Glazed donut at any participating Krispy Kreme today. All you have to do is walk in and ask for the donut. And truly, any news can be made better when it comes with a free donut.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.