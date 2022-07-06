Amazon Prime Members Can Get Free Grubhub+ Subscriptions for 1 Year

Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, and ahead of July 12 and 13, Amazon is offering some extra special exclusives for Prime Members. One of those exclusive deals is a free Grubhub+ subscription for one year. Starting today, July 6, Prime members can enjoy the subscription, which usually costs $9.99.

All you need to do to take advantage of the offer is head to Amazon.com/Grubhub. With the subscription, you'll get $0 food delivery fees on orders over $12, exclusive discounts, and the occasional offer of free food. If you're wondering how this is all possible, Amazon announced it would have a two percent stake in Grubhub, according to Mashable.

You'll also be able to opt into Grubhub's Donate the Change program, which is a donation matching initiative to benefit 20 different organizations across the country. Grubhub operates in more than 4,000 cities, so you'll be able to order delivery basically anywhere. Just make sure to factor in a tip for the delivery person, and you're good to go.