News

This Flexible-Armed Sofa Will Literally Give You a Giant Hug

By Published On 03/30/2016 By Published On 03/30/2016
Courtesy of Lee Eun Kyoung

Trending

related

The Ending of 'Wonder Woman' Risks Everything on 'Justice League'

related

Oreo Will Now Pay You $500K to Create Its Newest Flavor

related

This App Can Help You Get Money When an Airline Screws Up

related

Here's How to See if Someone Blocked You on Instagram

Stuff You'll Like

related

Kimmel Takes Extraordinarily 'Mean Tweets' to the NBA Finals

related

Time Out, There's Going to Be Another 'Saved By the Bell' Restaurant

related

Avocado Toast Pizza Exists Now, Because It Was Inevitable

If you listened to you mother when you were a kid, you know damn well not to sit on arms of the couch. Ever. But now, you can ditch mom's nagging, thanks to a brilliant new chair/sofa with fluffy, moveable arms you can wrap around yourself in one big, lazy embrace.

It's called the Free Hug Sofa, and it was created by South Korean designer Lee Eun Kyoung, according to a report by Mashable. Basically, forget about the Blandito taco couch and sink your ass into this sofa's giant, undiscriminating arms whenever you need a soft, inanimate hug. However, getting tangled in this thing might spell the end of ever leaving your apartment again. Just look at the glorious photo above.

The free hug sofas also hug each other

Courtesy of Lee Eun Kyoung

And even hug themselves

Courtesy of Lee Eun Kyoung

Just last year, Kyoung was awarded a Bronze A' Design Award for the couch's design, per Mashable's report. Here's how she described the friendly furniture:

“The long arm stretched out resembles humans and looks like saying ‘Come here I will hold you in my arms.’ Because the sofa gives the feeling of being alive, it will hold you warm and soft like your mother, friend, and a lover without feeling lonely. It will present the dream of innocent childhood by giving the feeling of the soft heart of mother or the arms of the doll wrapping around you in your childhood. The cushion was put on the sofa before but this product combined the sofa and the cushion which moves freely. Accordingly, the usability is unlimited for user preference. ” 

Let's just say your "user preference" will likely be 'never getting up again.'
 
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and would never leave his apartment if he had one of these. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Guy Nearly Gets Destroyed by Flying Dumpster, Walks Away Like Nothing Happened
News

related

READ MORE
This Dude Made a Lego Version of The Red Keep From 'Game of Thrones'
News

related

READ MORE
You Can Now Earn Frequent Flyer Miles For Your Pets
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More