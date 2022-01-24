Get Free Krispy Kreme Donuts by Donating Your Blood

For the first time ever, on January 11, the American Red Cross issued a national blood crisis alert. In response, Krispy Kreme launched into action by offering everyone who donates blood and platelets a free Original Glazed dozen.

This is currently the worst blood shortage the American Red Cross has seen in over a decade, and it’s happening during January’s National Blood Donor Month. A representative from Krispy Kreme told Thrillist that the situation is dire because things like the pandemic and winter storms prevent people from giving.

To get your free donuts, all you have to do is visit a participating Krispy Kreme shop with proof of donation. A donation sticker received while giving or proof via the Red Cross blood donor app will work.

You can receive your donuts when you donate now through the end of the month, January 31, 2022. Currently, all types of blood are needed, especially types O positive and O negative and platelet donations. You can make an appointment to give blood or platelets using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.