Not a Joke: Get Free Krispy Kreme Donuts on April Fool's Day

Thanks to what it describes as an "unusually fair winter," Krispy Kreme announced this week that its farmers' recent "Doughnut Harvest" has yielded such a large surplus of donut crops that the company plans to hand out tons of free glazed donuts across the country this Friday, April 1st. Alright, the donut farmer part is obviously an April Fool's joke, but luckily, the part about free donuts isn't.
Here's the deal: participating Krispy Kreme shops across the US will give you a free original glazed donut in celebration of its so-called "Harvest," or you know, April Fool's Day. However, the company's official page for the event lists several locations that are not participating in the promotion, which is likely the actual joke here. Additional fine print states, "Krispy Kreme Doughnut seeds are not for sale. Sense of humor not required, but strongly encouraged."
Ultimately, if a free glazed donut is the only surprise you experience on Friday, well, you're in good shape. Aside from the fact you're probably not in great physical shape on account of eating donuts.
