Krispy Kreme Will Give You a Totally Free Donut & Coffee on Sunday

National Coffee Day means free coffee at so many places it's almost impossible to list them all. Against that backdrop of free cups sliding across counters everywhere, few shops stand out unless they're the one closest to your mouth when you need a coffee.
However, Krispy Kreme has found a way to do just that. The donut shop is offering you a free donut and coffee in honor of the holiday. It's awfully simple. You don't have to buy anything at all to get the freebie. You're going in with empty hands and walking out with fists full of sweets and caffeine.
The free donut being offered is an Original Glazed, and the coffee is a regular ol' brewed coffee. If you only know the shop for its iconic donuts, they're hoping to sway you on their coffee this go-round. "We not only have the best doughnuts, we have the best coffee," said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's confident chief marketing officer.
If you're looking for something other than a brewed coffee or Original Glazed, you'll have to buy it. That includes the new filled donut that's been on offer since September 23. The Original Filled Coffee Kreme Doughnut is an Original Glazed donut loaded up with a Coffee Kreme filling. September 29, which happens to be National Coffee Day, is the last day the filled donut will be offered. So, maybe you'll be walking out with at least two donuts.
