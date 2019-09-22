Krispy Kreme's New Limited-Edition Donuts Are Filled With Coffee-Flavored Cream

There are some things in this life that are meant to be together. Take peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, and the stereotypical cop favorite: coffee and donuts.
Krispy Kreme is now ensuring that everyone can have their favorite breakfast combination in one, with a new coffee-cream-filled original glazed donut in honor of National Coffee Day. The new options takes Krispy Kreme's Original Filled Donut -- the chain's classic glazed donut, but with a filling -- and stuffs it full of coffee-flavored cream.
“We not only have the best doughnuts, we have the best coffee,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme, said in a press release. “And in celebration of National Coffee Day you can get a free coffee and a free doughnut at Krispy Kreme, because you know what else we have… the best customers.”
Awww, that's so sweet Dave. Literally.
The coffee concoction will be available beginning September 23 for one week at most Krispy Kreme locations. To get a free coffee and donut -- no purchase necessary -- make sure you stop by on September 29 to celebrate National Coffee Day with a hearty dose of sugar and caffeine. And probably a helluva crash after that.
