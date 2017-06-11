News

Here's How to Get a Free Dozen Donuts at Krispy Kreme Today

At first glance, April 28th looks like every other boring day. But word has it this particular Thursday will step into a phone booth and emerge as a SUPER DAY. OK, not really, but the date is National Super Hero Day, and most importantly, Krispy Kreme is celebrating with free donuts. 

Here's the deal: when you buy a dozen of Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed donuts at participating stores on April 28th, they'll throw in another dozen of the fluffy sugar rings for free. You don't need to show a coupon, and you don't need to dress up as a Super Hero, although Krispy Kreme says showing up in your finest cape is "super encouraged." But seeing as your superpower is single-handedly consuming two dozen donuts in one sitting, you should probably just show up dressed as yourself. Spandex definitely won't be a great look.

However, Krispy Kreme shops in Macon, GA (both locations), Warner Robbins, GA; Spartanburg, S.C.; Anderson, S.C.; Pigeon Forge, TN; and all of Connecticut are not participating in the promotion. They must be super villains or something. As for everyone else, well, you know what to do. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and thinks everything tastes better when it's free. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

