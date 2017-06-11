Here's How to Get a Free Dozen Donuts at Krispy Kreme Today

At first glance, April 28th looks like every other boring day. But word has it this particular Thursday will step into a phone booth and emerge as a SUPER DAY. OK, not really, but the date is National Super Hero Day, and most importantly, Krispy Kreme is celebrating with free donuts.
Here's the deal: when you buy a dozen of Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed donuts at participating stores on April 28th, they'll throw in another dozen of the fluffy sugar rings for free. You don't need to show a coupon, and you don't need to dress up as a Super Hero, although Krispy Kreme says showing up in your finest cape is "super encouraged." But seeing as your superpower is single-handedly consuming two dozen donuts in one sitting, you should probably just show up dressed as yourself. Spandex definitely won't be a great look.
However, Krispy Kreme shops in Macon, GA (both locations), Warner Robbins, GA; Spartanburg, S.C.; Anderson, S.C.; Pigeon Forge, TN; and all of Connecticut are not participating in the promotion. They must be super villains or something. As for everyone else, well, you know what to do.
