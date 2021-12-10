KFC Is Giving Away Free Large Fries with Any Online Order of $5+

Fries are arguably the best part of any meal, even if they are rarely the star of the show. KFC is changing that by offering free large fries with all online orders of $5 or more.

Now through December 27, the Colonel's Secret Recipe Fries are free with every online order of five bucks or more, according to a press release. The catch? You have to order online or through the app. According to the press release, the promotion is part of an attempt to decrease wait times at KFC drive-thrus by having customers order ahead.

As the name suggests, Secret Recipe Fries aren't your run-of-the-mill French fries. They're fries dusted in the same 11 herbs and spices as its iconic fried chicken, and they've only been on KFC menus since 2020—at the expense of KFC's potato wedges.