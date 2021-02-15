Little Caesars Is Giving Out Free Pizzas for One Day Only

If your Valentine's Day was a disappointment, there's an opportunity to make Presidents Day a whole lot better. At least, it'll be better if you like pizza.

The logical connection is a bit hazy, but don't look a gift pizza in the mouth. Little Caesars is going to "help you fall in love with pizza all over again." (Did you fall out of love with pizza!?) The Big Pizza Breakup promotion is only available on February 15, but it's going to land you a free ExtraMostBestest pizza with the purchase of any other pizza.

Though, you have to work a little to nab that freebie. You have to DM the pizza chain on Twitter with a pizza delivery order receipt from last week. Then you're going to get a code for a free ExtraMostBestest pizza with the purchase of any other Little Caesars pizza. It's got to be from last week. So, if you managed to avoid ordering pizza last week, somehow, you won't be rewarded with even more pizza.

If it's your first time seeing the name ExtraMostBestest, that's an upgraded version of Little Caesars' "classic" pepperoni with extra cheese and pepperoni. It's not just a description of the main character's best friend on your favorite teen comedy.