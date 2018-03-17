Everyone Gets Free Little Caesars Pizza on April 2

It's time for America to thank the basketball gods.
Due to a massive upset in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night, in which little known upstart UMBC shocked the no. 1 seed University of Virginia Cavaliers in the first round, Little Caesars is treating everyone to free pizza. You see, sports does have a way of providing miracles, if you equate free pizza with the heavenly divine.
Before the game, Little Caesars promised a free lunch combo if a no.16 seed managed to triumph over a top-contending no. 1 seed, something that had never actually happened in the tournament's long history.
Then, out of nowhere, University of Maryland Baltimore County's basketball team managed to defy the odds and beat Virginia, the team widely touted to win everything. The result wasn't even close, as UMBC managed to turn the occasion into a drubbing, winning by a final score of 74-54. Hearts were broken, history was made, and a ton of pizzas are now lying in wait.
The gratis pizza giveaway is on Monday, April 2. Little Caesars is giving away free lunch combos, which consist of a 4-slice DEEP!DEEP! dish pizza and any 20 oz. Pepsi product. It's a strictly lunchtime promotion, as the free food is only being given out between 11:30am and 1pm.
You can probably expect queues outside Little Caesars outposts far and wide next Monday. Although any line is worth braving when it's for a free lunch that you basically did nothing to earn.
