Lyft Is Giving Free Rides to Museums & Female-Owned Restaurants All Month

Ride-sharing service Lyft has teamed up with former Obama White House advisor and Lyft board member Valerie Jarrett to celebrate International Women's Day (March 8) throughout the month of March.
To help you celebrate, from March 8 through the end of the month Lyft is offering free rides up to $10 to inspirational locations such as historical monuments, museums, and women-owned businesses. The offer is available in 33 cities around the United States and Canada and can be used one time by each user.
It does get a little messy, however. You can only take the free ride to specific locations, and each city has a unique discount code to be entered into the mobile app. All those codes are listed next to the city below, but you'll have to dig through the Lyft blog post to see each city's available destinations. The list includes monuments such as The Vietnam Women's Memorial on the National Mall, museums like the Rosa Parks Museum in Montgomery, and female-owned businesses such as the Urban Growler brewery or the Hai Hai restaurant in Minneapolis. (That last restaurant was on Thrillist's Best New Restaurants 2018, and is absolutely worth a visit.)
If your ride costs more than $10, you're responsible for the difference.
The extensive list of cities that are able to join the deal includes Baltimore (code: WHMBWI19), Boston (WHMBOS19), Charleston (WHMCHS19), Chicago (WHMCHI19), Cleveland (WHMCLE19), Cincinnati (WHMCVG19), Columbus (WHMCMH19), Dallas (WHMDFW2019), Denver (WHMDEN19 ), Greenville (WHMGSP19), Hawaii (WHMHNL19), Houston (WHMIAH19), Indianapolis (WHMINDY19), Las Vegas (WHMLAS19 ), Lexington (WHMLEX19), Los Angeles (WHMLAX19), Memphis (WHMMEM19), Miami (WHMMIA19), Minneapolis (WHMMSP19), Montgomery (WHMMGM19), Nashville (WHMBNA19), New Jersey (WHMNJ19), New York City (WHMNYC19), Oakland (WHMOAK19), Orlando (WHMMCO19 ), Philadelphia (WHMPHI19), Phoenix (WHMPHX19), Pittsburgh (WHMPIT19), Raleigh (WHMRDU19), Saint Louis (WHMSTL19), San Diego (WHMSAN19), San Francisco (WHMSFO19), San Jose (WHMSJC19), Tampa (WHMTPA19), Toronto, Tucson (WHMTUS19), and Washington DC (WHMDCA19).
Get out there and visit some place for free.
Best Pizza Restaurants NOT in NYC
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.