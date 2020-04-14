These Free MasterClasses Will Teach You to Decorate, Look Hot & Keep Your Plants Alive

Let's get this out of the way: It is completely OK to spend quarantine bouncing from Zoom call to Netflix to the fetal position. You're an adult. But if you are interested in, say, learning how to keep your plants alive from self-proclaimed “Gangsta Gardener” Ron Finley, rejoice in the fact that the popular online educational platform MasterClass has just launched a free weekly live stream series.
A few years ago MasterClass ads popped up on YouTube and confused the shit out of everyone I spoke to. Suddenly Martin Scorsese, Jane Goodall, and Gordon Ramsay were talking to the screen about helping us all become "masters" in their respective crafts; The series was a stunning--almost unbelievable--display of prestige, and its present day all-access passes reflected this esteem, ringing in at $90 per year.
But now a selection of courses are being made available for streaming online for free, and many of them will teach us skills that are quarantine-friendly. These courses can be accessed Wednesdays at 5pm PT (8 pm ET) by clicking here or going to the MasterClass YouTube channel.
Here's a few of 'em coming up, along with their streaming dates:
- 4/22: Award-winning designer Kelly Wearstler will share her interior design techniques.
- 4/29: Community activist/gardener Ron Finley will share tips on how to keep your plants alive.
- 5/6: Professional poker player Daniel Negreanu will share his best tips and strategies.
And here are a few that can be replayed online:
- Former FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voss discusses negotiating through collaboration and empathy (good for roomie conflicts)
- Makeup artist Bobbi Brown teaches us the art of cosmetics and beauty.
- Cronut creator Dominique Ansel teaches us how to combine "technical prowess with a playful approach" in baking.
Free class offerings are a growing trend on online educational platforms. If you have a camera and are looking to take photos of your lamp or cat, my personal recommendation is the 10-class Nikon photography school, or else the countless other camera courses available through April.
