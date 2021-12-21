Everyone Gets Free Chocolate Chip Cookies at McDonald's on Christmas Eve

McDonald's is finally ready to wrap up its 12 straight days of Mariah Carey-inspired deals. There has been a different offer every day, and it'll all come to a sad halt on Christmas Eve.

The freebie on December 24 will land you a free order of Chocolate Chip Cookies. Though, it's not just flat-out free. To get the deal, you'll have to use the McDonald's app and spend at least $1. When you drop a dollar at the Golden Arches, they'll set you up with the free cookies.

That's been the basic premise every day of the Mariah Carey deal days. Spend a dollar and get something for free. This ends the McDonald's run and other similar advent calendar-style promotions. But Wendy's is still running some significant discounts through the end of the month. When you make a purchase at your local pigtailed fast food chain, you can grab free Baconator Fries.

Additionally, you can get a free six-piece order of Chicken Nuggets when you place an order through the Wendy's app from December 27 to January 2. You've got options to scratch your fast food itch right now.