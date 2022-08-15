More Than 200 Museums Are Offering Free Admission This Weekend

There are plenty of things that make a city a great place to live. Among those items, museums and galleries rank highly.

Smithsonian magazine knows this and is celebrating the nation's museums for the second straight year after taking a year off due to COVID-19. The magazine has announced that Saturday, September 17, will be its 18th annual Museum Day. More than 200 museums, galleries, zoos, and cultural centers will offer free admission as part of the celebration.

Smithsonian museums offer free admission every day, as do many other institutions around the US, but even more of them are opening their doors to emulate the open spirit of the Smithsonian. Museum Day is "a springboard to empower and help advance the hopes and ambitions of the public, particularly school-aged children and those in underrepresented communities," the publication said in the announcement of this year's event. "It represents a national commitment to access, equity, and inclusion."

To find museums in your area and secure a ticket, visit the Museum Day site starting August 15. Though, you can't go on a spree for the day. Rather, you can, but you’ll be paying for admissions after the first stop. There's a limit of one ticket per email address.

There should be many options for your staycation-ing pleasure. In years past, more than 1,000 museums have participated. The number tends to grow as we get closer to Museum Day, but when the announcement was made more than 200 museums were already signed up, with at least one in every US state.