More Than 200 Museums Are Offering Free Admission This Weekend

The Fourth of July landed in the middle of the week, ruining a potential long weekend for loads of people stuck working Thursday and Friday. But just because you're stuck in town with a regular ass two-day weekend doesn't mean you can't roam your city like you're on vacation. More than 200 museums across the United States are offering free admission on July 7 and 8 as a part of the Museums On Us program.
The program, run by Bank of America, is open to BoA, Merrill Lynch, and US Trust customers who have a credit or debit card from one of those companies. The program, now in its 21st year, provides free admission on the first full weekend of every month. To gain free entry for yourself, present your card and ID at any of the participating institutions.
Join Us for This Year's Best Day of Your Life
There are participating museums and galleries in every state. That includes major, must-see institutions like the American Museum of Natural History, the Newseum, the Denver Art Museum, the Adler Planetarium, the Motown Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney, the Andy Warhol Museum, and the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum.
The program is, unfortunately, limited to card-holders. However, if you're not a member, you don't have to Night at the Museum your way into a building to get a free admission. Smithsonian Magazine's annual Museum Day is coming up on September 22. The massive celebration of museums had more than 1,800 institutions open its doors for free last year.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.