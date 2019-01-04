More Than 200 Museums Will Offer Free Admission This Weekend

If your resolution is to get out of the house more frequently or attend more cultural events, Museums on Us could help you get a head start this weekend.
More than 200 museums across the country participate in the program, which offers a free museum pass one weekend every month. To start 2019, you can get a free pass on January 5 and 6.
Now in its 22nd year, Museums on Us has participating museums and galleries in every US state. That includes the American Museum of Natural History, the Newseum, the Denver Art Museum, the Adler Planetarium, the Motown Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Andy Warhol Museum, and Mill City Museum, among many others.
The program, run by Bank of America, is open to BoA, Merril Lynch, and U.S. Trust customers with a credit or debit card from one of those companies. If you aren't a cardholder, you can't participate. Additionally, cardholders only get one free pass, and that doesn't provide access to any special exhibitions that are ticketed separately.
The free access is offered on the first weekend of every month. To take advantage of the program, find a participating museum near you, then flash your card and ID. Boom. Done. If you choose not to deal with Bank of America, it's still worth getting to a museum because why the hell not? Loads of excellent institutions like the Minneapolis Institute of Art or the American Folk Art Museum are free to visitors every day of the year.
This Pizza Dip Lets You Throw a New Kind of Pizza Party
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.