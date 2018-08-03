Over 200 Museums Are Offering Free Admission This Weekend

August can induce panic. Summer's end is fast approaching. You may feel the desire to cram in as much summer fun as possible in the precious few weeks remaining. If you aren't magically taking the entire month off of work, a staycation would probably help you feel like you're wringing the last of the good times from August.
On August 4 and 5, more than 200 museums across the United States will be offering free admission as part of the Museums on Us program. That could help you get out and explore your city like a tourist would.
The program is run by Bank of America. If you have a credit or debit card from BoA, Merrill Lynch, or US Trust, you're eligible to enjoy free admissions from the program, which is now in its 21st year. You only need to present your card and an ID at any of the participating institutions to get your free admission.
Museums and galleries in every state are participating. That includes some can't-miss institutions like the American Museum of Natural History, the Newseum, the Denver Art Museum, the Adler Planetarium, the Motown Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney, the Andy Warhol Museum, and the Intrepid Sea, Air, and Space Museum.
Museums on Us is limited to card-holders. If you're not a card-holder, your day for free admission will come. It's less than two months until Smithsonian Magazine's annual Museum Day on September 22. Last year's event had more than 1,8000 institutions open doors to the public for free.
