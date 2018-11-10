Every National Park in the U.S. Is Free on Sunday

If you've spent upwards of five seconds in any U.S. National Park, you know that they're some of the best places in the country. If you've never taken advantage of these beautiful public spaces, you have an outstanding opportunity to see them this weekend. National Parks across the country will be free on Sunday, November 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
Every year parks open up for a handful of days, and this is the fourth and final of those of 2018. Veterans Day is a great day for park doors to swing open because the Parks Service manages many national cemeteries like Shiloh and Gettysburg.
There are always a few people who use these days to ask why the National Parks aren't always free. It's worth remembering that the parks are often underfunded and expensive to care for, preserve, restore, and staff. Nonetheless, tons of the Parks actually are free all year long, which is incredible.
Additionally, the fees at many parks are very reasonable. Head to Zion National Park on a usual day, and it's just $35 for an entire carload of people. That admission gets you into the park for a full week.
If you're not sure where to go, head to the Service's Find Your Park page to find a park near you.
