Every Day You Can Get into National Parks for Free in 2020

There are few things in the United States as breathtaking as the nation's National Parks. These marvels are quite affordable every day of the year. Nonetheless, the more than 400 parks across the country waive the admission fee a handful of times every year so you can have the opportunity to mine the wonders of Mammoth Cave, sweat your way across Zion's Angels Landing, or to admire incredible vistas of Mount Rainier.
In 2020, there will be five days where visitors can step through park gates and not pay any entry fee. There have been years with more free days, but 2020 will have the same number as 2019. Here are the days when you can get in for free.
January 20: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
April 18: First day of National Park Week
August 25: National Park Service's birthday
September 26: National Public Lands Day
November 11: Veterans Day
Waived entrance fees do not include costs you may incur for travel around the parks or camping spaces.
The National Parks are a great value on any day, really, with what you can get for a very reasonable entry fee. In many instances, you pay a flat fee for everyone who can pile into a single car. Still, it's hard to argue with free. Few people are going to regret spending the day in one of the United State's beautiful parks in observance of one of these five days. Make your plans accordingly.
