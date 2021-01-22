You Can Get Into National Parks for Free Six Times This Year

If you could quantify the amount that national parks were appreciated in each year since the National Park Service was formed in 1916, 2020 might rank near the top.

A year of social distancing has made parks even more indispensable than they already were, whether you're enjoying them as usual or just discovering what an incredible resource they are. Many parks are free year-round, but others charge an entrance fee to help maintain the park. But a handful of times every year, those fees are waived. In 2021, national parks will have fee-free days six times for your hiking/stargazing/animal watching/nature-loving pleasure.

The first of those arrived on January 18 for Martin Luther King Jr Day. Then, like with meteor showers, you'll be waiting until April for the fun to get going again.

Here's a look at all six days when national parks will waive entrance fees in 2021.

January 18: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

April 17: First day of National Park Week

August 4: One year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

August 25: National Park Service Birthday

September 25: National Public Lands Day

November 11: Veterans Day

It's important to note that entry fees are waived, which will get you into the park for free. However, that does not mean that all fees are waived. Charges for tours, transportation, and camping are not waived. You'll still need to pay for those, but the fees at national parks are pretty reasonable considering everything that comes with them. Get out there and enhance your appreciation for the great outdoors.