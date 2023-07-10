The National Parks Are Offering a Very Specific Family Deal This Summer

Fourth grade was not a particularly eventful year for me. I read And Then There Were None and became overwhelmed by the world of mystery novels, and I begged my mother to stop buying me my shirts from the clearance bin at the Children's Place. But, for fourth graders in 2023, you can do something way cooler: get your family free entry into national parks this summer.

"We chose fourth graders because research shows that kids ages nine to 11 are beginning to learn about the world around them. They're open to new ideas, and they are likely to connect to nature and our history," the program's website states. "We offer the pass to fourth graders every year. Over time, every kid can get a free pass to explore our country."

To start, either an educator or parent needs to help their fourth graders navigate to the EveryKidOutdoors.gov website. Then, they will fill out a short fill-in-the-blank story and their ZIP code, at which point they'll be given a pass that can be printed out and used as entry. It must be printed out for access.

For any national park that charges an entrance fee per person, all children in the group under the age of 16 and up to three adults get in for free. The pass only covers entry fees; costs like camping, boats, and any other special activities won't be included.

Each pass has its own unique code, so it cannot be shared between different fourth graders and their families.

"Visiting public lands is healthy and fun. Learn about your heritage, and connect with nature. No matter where you live in the US, you're within two hours of an included site," the Every Kid Outdoor site states.

The 2022-2023 pass will give fourth graders and their families access to the parks and public lands until August 31, 2023.