Here's How to Get a Free Trip to New Zealand to Explore the Ocean

Everybody has heard at least once about the marvelous hills and gorgeous landscapes New Zealand has to offer. What not everybody knows, though, is that the faraway country has so much more to show you—if you only are willing to, quite literally, look below the surface.

To celebrate International Mermaid Day, Tourism New Zealand and the Professional Association of Diving Instructors are looking to bring you on an adventure to discover just that—the beauty of the world's most hidden gem, the ocean.

The two organizations just launched a contest to give one lucky traveler from the US the chance to discover all the wonders the ocean brings to New Zealand territories, including one of the top dive spots in the world, dubbed The Poor Knights Island Marine Reserve, and Rikoriko Cave, described as one of the world's largest sea caves.

The lucky winner won't have to worry about planning anything. In addition to the underwater scuba experience, the traveler will be treated to roundtrip flights (which aren't cheap to New Zealand!) as well as accommodation for the duration of the three-night stay, and they will be gifted a fun merchandise selection as well.

Starting today, you have until April 26 to submit your entry, after which a winner will be picked. To do so, you can visit this link.