Norwegian Cruise Line Is Giving Free Cruises to Everyday Heroes

Know a hero? Would you go as far as to consider yourself one? Do you also happen to live in North America? Then here's some spectacular news: Norwegian Cruise Line, the cruise liner that travels by sea to Alaska, the Bermuda triangle, through Europe, and more, is giving away dozens of free cruises to people all across the country.
The company has 64 free cruises up for grabs, to be exact -- one free cruise for a resident of every state and territory in United States as well as all the Canadian provinces (except for Quebec for some reason). Norwegian said it's looking for "those who deserve an encore" in honor of their latest ship, aptly named the Encore. To access this giveaway, all you have to do is nominate a hero you know. It could even be you. If you're self-congratulatory like that.
“We are in the people business, delivering positive, memorable experiences around the world,” Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a press release. “We believe it is very important to make the time to celebrate and thank the people whose acts of kindness and compassion make a difference in the lives of their friends, families and communities. We are very proud and excited to launch Encore Moments and we encourage the public to bring these hometown heroes to the forefront for a well-deserved encore.”
If this sounds like someone you know, or if you think you just might be that someone deserving of a free 3-5 day cruise for two on almost any of Norwegian's excursions, then nominations are being accepted here. This sweepstakes runs from September 18 to October 18; the 64 nominees will then be invited to an awards ceremony in New York City on December 16, with airfare and accommodations included.
So rack your brain for your favorite teacher who is making a difference at school, or consider the local librarian providing joy to the public through books, or even people you know who are volunteering for a worthy cause. A hero can come from anywhere -- lets award those making a difference with unlimited buffets on a big boat.
