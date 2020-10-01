The World's Biggest Guitar Company Is Offering Free Online Guitar Lessons

Okay. The deluge of online talks, lessons, and classes from the spring has lost its luster. The novelty of virtual tours and happy hours has worn off. You're in Zoom meetings more times a week than you care to count. That's understandable.

Still, you want to learn how to play guitar. Fender offered free access to its Fender Play platform in the spring, giving out three months of free guitar lessons to anyone who signed up. The company is at it again, and if you missed out before you can get three months of lessons for free right now. It's not just guitar, either. The platform offers lessons for guitar, bass, and ukelele.