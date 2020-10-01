The World's Biggest Guitar Company Is Offering Free Online Guitar Lessons
Get out that dusty axe and learn to play.
Okay. The deluge of online talks, lessons, and classes from the spring has lost its luster. The novelty of virtual tours and happy hours has worn off. You're in Zoom meetings more times a week than you care to count. That's understandable.
Still, you want to learn how to play guitar. Fender offered free access to its Fender Play platform in the spring, giving out three months of free guitar lessons to anyone who signed up. The company is at it again, and if you missed out before you can get three months of lessons for free right now. It's not just guitar, either. The platform offers lessons for guitar, bass, and ukelele.
Starting October 1, you can sign up for three free months of lessons through the Fender Play site. The offer will be available through the end of 2020. So, you've got time to plan out how you're going to go from two chords on ukelele to "Eruption" in three months.
Once you sign up, you'll be asked whether you want lessons for electric guitar, acoustic guitar, bass, or ukelele. You'll also be asked what style of music you want to play. Each lesson lasts just a few minutes, so it's easy to cram it into your busy schedule. You'll also get access to lessons on how to play a ton of songs through instructional videos and tablature. You'll be annoying housemates with "Wonderwall" on repeat before you know it.
