Panera Is Giving Out Free Hot & Iced Coffee Daily for Three Months
Free is a solid price for a coffee.
A cup of black coffee isn't sexy. It's not the trendy menu item at any restaurant. But it's part of the routine. It's probably the one menu item you'd get daily unless you have a very specific kind of personality.
A free coffee on its own probably isn't getting you through the doors of any restaurant. Panera, however, is hoping that three months of free coffee will tip the scales for you. From December 10 to December 31, you can sign up for the MyPanera+ Coffee subscription and get three months for free. No, that's not a typo, and you aren't going home holding a cup filled with three dead moths. It's three months of unlimited hot or iced coffee.
The subscription program normally costs $8.99 a month and will cost that much if you're still subscribed at the Hulu-like free trial period. The freebie is only around for a little while, but you can use it to get your morning (and afternoon) cup through the coldest months of the year. If you've got one nearby, even when you're paying, you could do a lot worse than nine dollars a month on your daily coffee. Though you may feel differently if your new office is the couch and going out for coffee requires you adding pants to your office attire.
