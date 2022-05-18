There Is Now a Pizza Topped with Pepsi-Infused Pepperoni

For National Pizza Party Day on May 20, Pepsi wanted to make sure you could try a truly unforgettable slice of pie. The Pepsi-Roni Pizza was developed in partnership with the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) and is the first pizza topped with pepperoni infused with Pepsi. If that idea makes your brain itch a little bit, don't worry, it's meant to be a bit shocking.

Pepsi wants to remind consumers that its title beverage is "known to enhance the taste of pizza," according to the company. And no, Pepsi didn't just take pepperoni slices and marinate them in some soda. Instead, chefs used a Pepsi Zero Sugar reduction in place of the water that is typically used to prepare pepperoni. The result is pepperoni that carries the taste of rich caramel, brown spices, and citrus that makes Pepsi famous.

"The concept is quite simple. Pepperoni brings a smokey spiciness, and the Pepsi adds a citrusy sweetness," David Kamen, director of client experience for CIA consulting, said in a press release. "It's an intriguing combination we think pizza fans will be excited to try."

On May 20, New Yorkers will be the first to get to try this innovative new offering. Between 11 am and 3 pm, you can head to Made In New York Pizza at 561 Hudson St. for a free slice. For everyone else, Pepsi has two ways that you can enjoy your Pepsi and pizza together.

The first way is to take a photo of yourself with some Pepsi and pizza on May 20 and post it to Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook with the hashtag #BetterWithPepsi. After that, text "PEPSIANDPIZZA" to 81234 and upload receipts that show you ordered a Pepsi and pizza. Pepsi will then send you up to $3 to reimburse you for the experience. It's a little less cool than getting to eat a free slice of Pepsi-Roni, but it's still a little bit of free money.

The second way to get a version of the Pepsi-Roni experience is to order your pizza and Pepsi through DoorDash. Any customer who orders pizza and Pepsi with orders that total over $15 will get $5 off.

If you are really hoping to try the real Pepsi-Roni, have patience. The beverage giant has teased offerings of the pizza in other cities too.