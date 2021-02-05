Get a Free Pizza at California Pizza Kitchen for Ordering During the Super Bowl

Restaurants all over the US are slinging deals to lure you in on Super Bowl Sunday. However, California Pizza Kitchen has a bit of a twist on what everyone else is offering. Instead of getting 40 free wings with a big order or winding up with a free Whopper tacked onto your order, you can work your way into a free pizza that you can save for later in the week.

Order the pizza you were planning on ordering at halftime anyhow, and you can land yourself a free Take and Bake pizza from California Pizza Kitchen. It's a nice reward, but it takes a little work. You'll need to sign up for the CPK Rewards program by February 6. Then spend at least $15 at a CPK on February 7 (you know, Super Bowl Sunday), and, for your troubles, you'll get a free Take and Bake pizza.

The Take and Bake pizza means you've got a whole pizza, but you don't have to eat it now. You can tuck it away to tuck into later. (Or you can, of course, eat it instantly.) The toppings, however, are limited to one of three options: Pepperoni, Traditional Cheese, or The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza.

Additionally, if you're new to CPK Rewards, everyone gets a coupon for a free small plate when they sign up, so you're getting a little bonus on your bonus. With big Super Bowl parties off the menu this year, this is a deal that's catering to your personal party needs, as long as those needs are having leftovers well into the week.