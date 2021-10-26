Get Free Pizza Today at California Pizza Kitchen

Free food alert! Yep, you read that right. Today, October 26, 2021, California Pizza Kitchen fans may be able to take home a free pizza.

Nationwide, California Pizza Kitchen is giving away a total of 20,000 Take & Bake pizzas all day today. The first 65 guests who spend $50 or more will be able to walk away with a free pizza that they can enjoy at home. Guests will be able to choose between the traditional cheese, pepperoni, and the brand's BBQ chicken pizza.

Fear not, California Pizza Kitchen still has a decent deal going for fans who were not one of the first 65 guests and didn't spend $50 or more. The company has its Two Meal Deal, where guests who purchase any entree can take home a Take & Bake pizza for just $8.