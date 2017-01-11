Free Porn Day Is Making 100 Major Porn Sites Free for 24 Hours

Free Porn Day sounds like a federal holiday out of Idiocracy, but it's oh so real. On Sept. 8, over one hundred porn sites are going to open their doors to masturbation enthusiasts around the world with no strings attached. Or, as their site says: "No credit cards. No BS."
While every day is free porn day for many lovers of staged sensuality, the industry is hoping that their unofficial holiday will prove to the average non-paying porn consumer that ponying up for premium service is worthwhile. Like their brethren in other entertainment industries, porn studios suffer financial losses because piracy and the companies signed up for Free Porn Day believe that giving the first taste for free might be one key to easing the pain of piracy just a little.
Interested parties can hit FreePornDay.com — a SFW site that's basically NSFW — on the eighth and choose from 110 sites that are currently participating, all arranged by popularity and genre. Anyone can access the full libraries of those sites, which, according to a press release, adds up to over one million videos and over 30 million hours of videos. You'll live like the porn-loving one percent for 24 sweet hours before you turn back into a pumpkin and six white mice. Hope you have a personal day saved up.
