Free Porn Day Is Making 100 Major Porn Sites Free for 24 Hours

Free Porn Day sounds like a federal holiday out of Idiocracy, but it's oh so real. On Sept. 8, over one hundred porn sites are going to open their doors to masturbation enthusiasts around the world with no strings attached. Or, as their site says: "No credit cards. No BS."

While every day is free porn day for many lovers of staged sensuality, the industry is hoping that their unofficial holiday will prove to the average non-paying porn consumer that ponying up for premium service is worthwhile. Like their brethren in other entertainment industries, porn studios suffer financial losses because piracy and the companies signed up for Free Porn Day believe that giving the first taste for free might be one key to easing the pain of piracy just a little.