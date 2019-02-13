You Can Get a Free Burrito Just for Kissing Someone on Valentine's Day

How many times have you gone somewhere for a discount only to discover once you're in line that you forgot your coupon at home? Zero times because it's not the 80s? Well, fine. But imagine that happened to you. Wouldn't it be easier if the discount was just a kiss? Did I say easier? I meant weirder.
However you feel, the deal is taking place at Qdoba on Valentine's Day, February 14. The chain's longest-running promotion is back, offering a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on entrées. All you have to do is share a kiss with anyone (people you know only, please) or anything (go ahead, kiss a napkin) and, when you order an entrée, you'll get a second entrée of equal or lesser value for free.
"We’ve been hosting this promotion for nearly a decade and what makes it especially unique is how many of our guests have made QDOBA for a Kiss a Valentine’s Day tradition that they celebrate with their family and friends every year," said Jill Adams, vice president of marketing at Qdoba.
The chain will also be using the promotion to make a donation to No Kid Hungry, which works toward ending childhood hunger. You can make a one dollar donation at the restaurant from February 8-14 or you can share your meal with #QDOBAFORAKISS to have the restaurant donate a dollar on your behalf.
When you stop in for your freebie, you're free to kiss your hand and it's absolutely not required that you draw a face on your fist first, but you're definitely getting bonus points if you do.
