Moe's Is Trolling Chipotle Again With Free Queso

Back in July, when Chipotle was first feeling out whether or not it would serve queso nationwide, Moe's Southwest Grill began trolling Chipotle. It launched a campaign warning customers of nefarious #QuesoImposters. On Tuesday, Chipotle announced queso is finally going nationwide. So, naturally, Moe's had to remind everyone it served queso first.
Moe's is going to remind you it serves queso by giving you free queso. Yes, you'll get all that and a
bag tray of chips, even if you don't make a purchase.
On September 21, Moe's is bringing back Free Queso Day. All you have to do is show up and ask for a little cheese dip. You will get served a six-ounce cup of queso and warm tortilla chips.
Moe's, which unseated Chipotle as America's most popular fast-casual Mexican chain last year, also appears to be taking a jab at Chipotle. In addition to Free Queso Day, Moe's announced Tuesday it is launching a 24-hour queso hotline. That announcement just happened to land on the same day as the Chipotle news.
The hotline is open for anyone who has a queso-related confession to make. You can call 1-855-440-6337 to tell someone about, well, it's not clear. The press release suggests mentioning "how much queso you've eaten in one sitting" or "how often you think about queso." Presumably, the hotline could get much, much stranger than this. Good luck to those poor queso operators who are going to be fielding seriously cheesy calls.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.