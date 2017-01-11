Lyft Is Offering Free Rides When You've Had Too Much to Drink

A new partnership between ride-sharing company Lyft and Budweiser is looking to find a creative way to make sure fewer people are hitting the road after they've had too much to drink. They are offering free or discounted rides to people who have had too much to drink late at night on the weekends.

The deal is live now, giving out thousands of free rides every weekend and it will last through the holidays. The program is currently only available in New York state, Colorado, Illinois, and Florida.

To take advantage of the program, watch out for coupon codes to hit Budweiser and Lyft's Twitter and Facebook pages. On Fridays, the accounts will send out coupon codes that can be entered into the Lyft app. The coupons will take up to $10 off the price of rides and if the trip costs $10 or less, the ride is free.