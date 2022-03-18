Rita’s Is Giving Out Free Italian Ice for a Week to Celebrate Spring

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is celebrating its 30th anniversary this spring, and to mark the occasion, the company is ramping up the intensity of its usual First Day of Spring promotion. Instead of just one day of free Italian Ice, Rita’s will be handing out the free treats for the week starting on March 20.

In total, the company expects to give away about one million cups of Rita’s classic Italian Ice at roughly 600 locations across the country. The return of the First Day of Spring promotion is made even sweeter after being canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic.

"While the pandemic drove the cancellation of Rita's First Day of Spring the last two years, we are so excited to move our flagship tradition forward with a new way to celebrate this year," said Linda Chadwick, CEO of Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard in a press release.

This year, you won’t just be able to walk up and grab your free cup of Italian Ice. Instead, you’ll have to download the Rita's mobile app by March 20. Once you’ve downloaded the app, you’ll receive a First Day of Spring offer for your free ice. You’ll be able to use that offer to redeem your free ice any time between March 20 and March 27. If you're a parent, you’ll be able to redeem Italian Ice for your child as well.

Find your nearest Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard on the Rita's website.