Subway Is Making Over Its Menu with 12 New Sandwiches

You may already have a dedicated Subway order. Still, it's time to stop closing yourself off, especially now that the fast-casual sandwich chain is introducing its most significant menu makeover in 60 years.

Subway has spent over a year testing hundreds of recipes to find its next great lineup. Now, it's here. The Subway Series features 12 all-new signature sandwiches, which you can order by name or number. The chain has created new meat, cheese, veggie, sauce, and bread combos to give guests options beyond their build-your-own.

"The Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon," President for North America at Subway Trevor Haynes said in a press release. "Last summer's Eat Fresh Refresh laid the foundation to build a better Subway, and now the Subway Series enhances the entire Subway guest experience—proof that we continue to improve and get way better. Whether you leave the sandwich-making to us or are craving your custom creation, there are more reasons than ever to make Subway your dining destination."