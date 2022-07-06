Subway Is Making Over Its Menu with 12 New Sandwiches
The fast-casual sandwich chain is giving away one million free subs to celebrate.
You may already have a dedicated Subway order. Still, it's time to stop closing yourself off, especially now that the fast-casual sandwich chain is introducing its most significant menu makeover in 60 years.
Subway has spent over a year testing hundreds of recipes to find its next great lineup. Now, it's here. The Subway Series features 12 all-new signature sandwiches, which you can order by name or number. The chain has created new meat, cheese, veggie, sauce, and bread combos to give guests options beyond their build-your-own.
"The Subway Series is the most ambitious undertaking in company history, as we are changing the nearly 60-year-old blueprint that helped make Subway a global phenomenon," President for North America at Subway Trevor Haynes said in a press release. "Last summer's Eat Fresh Refresh laid the foundation to build a better Subway, and now the Subway Series enhances the entire Subway guest experience—proof that we continue to improve and get way better. Whether you leave the sandwich-making to us or are craving your custom creation, there are more reasons than ever to make Subway your dining destination."
Here's the full Subway Series lineup:
- Cheesesteaks: #1 The Philly, #2 The Outlaw, #3 The Monster
- Italianos: #4 Supreme Meats, #5 Bella Mozza, #6 The Boss
- Chicken: #7 The MexiCali, #8 The Great Garlic, #9 The Champ
- Clubs: #10 All-American Club, #11 Subway Club, #12 Turkey Cali Club
Full sandwich ingredients can be found at Subway.com. Subway is giving away one million subs on Tuesday, July 12 between 10 am and 12 pm local time to celebrate the news. You can snag a 6-inch Subway Series sub across the nation when you stop by during that window.
