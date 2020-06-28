Shake Shack Is Giving Out Free Fries for the Rest of the Month

Aside from a restaurant giving you a free meal for some reason cooked up by its marketing department, the best food deals are the ones that get you what you're craving for a little less dough. It's great to get a free chicken sandwich, but if that's not what you wanted in the first place, it's not quite as satisfying as shaving a little bit off what you were going to order anyhow.

Shake Shack is coming in strong with one of those offers right now. Through June 30, order through its website or mobile app to get a free order of fries when you hit the $10 order minimum. However, you can only redeem this through the chain directly, not through any third-party delivery app. You'll also need to drop in the code "FRYDAY."