You Can Get a Free Shake at Shake Shack Every Monday in March
Grab a free shake from Shake Shack every Monday in March.
Many parts of the US have not yet reached spring vibes. There’s snow and cold temperatures to go around.
Still, spring is on the way. Shake Shack can help get you in the spirit with a Free Shake Mondays promotion that Grubhub is trotting out in March. Every Monday from March 7 through 28, you can snag a free shake and $0 delivery fee when you place a Grubhub order that hits the $15 minimum.
That free shake can be any flavor you desire, including the new Wake & Shake and the Chocolate Pie Shake that recently hit the menu. Since that’s coming from Grubhub, that means you’re also able to grab that deal on the Seamless app in New York.
To take advantage of the deal, you need to select the promotional item in the menu before checking out. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout. If you’re in a snowy state, maybe just sit inside with the heat turned way up while you have that shake to give you the spring vibes that are lacking outside.
