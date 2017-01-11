Things You Need to Know About Free Shipping Day Tomorrow

As the madness of holiday shopping and shipping consumes us all, there is one cleverly timed fake holiday tailor-made to prevent you from pulling out your hair. I speak, of course, of Free Shipping Day. It's tomorrow, my fellow gift-givers, and it exists expressly to shame retailers into doing a little bit of good for the millions of customers they are sure to suck in this season and ensuring that your package get delivered (1) by Christmas Eve and (2), yes, it's no lie, for free. Here are a few fast facts you should know to take advantage of it.
Free Shipping Day is Friday, December 16
As in tomorrow, y'all, and it lasts a full 24 hours. Retailers who've agreed to participate will officially start offering free shipping at 12:01 a.m. EST tonight.
A lot of online retailers and brands are in on it
That includes Guess, J.C. Penney, Target, Lululemon, The North Face, GameStop and more than 1,100 others ranging from the high-end to the cheap stuff. Basically, if a retail chain has any notable presence in United States malls, this will save you a trip to those nexuses of holiday hell. Notably absent online retailers include Amazon, Walmart, and Jet.
Apparently there are additional deals -- not just free shipping
But don't get too excited. These won't be Black Friday/Cyber Monday-level deals, and these will be offered case by case by the individual retailers. Also: there's no official spending minimum for the Free Shipping Day. Independent of Free Shipping Day, FatWallet has a good list of holiday deals currently active (their list includes sites like Amazon, Walmart, and Jet, so you're in luck).
Praise Baby Christ, the website is categorized
You're not a real, fake, marketing-driven holiday unless you've got your own digital hub of course. FreeShippingDay.com is your go-to resource for breaking down your shopping into manageable chunks.
Happy hunting, all.