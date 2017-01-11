Things You Need to Know About Free Shipping Day Tomorrow

As the madness of holiday shopping and shipping consumes us all, there is one cleverly timed fake holiday tailor-made to prevent you from pulling out your hair. I speak, of course, of Free Shipping Day. It's tomorrow, my fellow gift-givers, and it exists expressly to shame retailers into doing a little bit of good for the millions of customers they are sure to suck in this season and ensuring that your package get delivered (1) by Christmas Eve and (2), yes, it's no lie, for free. Here are a few fast facts you should know to take advantage of it.

Free Shipping Day is Friday, December 16

As in tomorrow, y'all, and it lasts a full 24 hours. Retailers who've agreed to participate will officially start offering free shipping at 12:01 a.m. EST tonight.